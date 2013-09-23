版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Casino proposes CEO Naouri as Pão de Açúcar chairman

Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie nominated Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri as chairman of Brazilian retail giant Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, according to a securities filing late on Monday. Casino is the Brazilian company's majority shareholder.

The chairman post was left empty after Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz left the post this month, and decided to sell his common stock in Pão de Açúcar, which was founded by his father Valentín.

Casino also proposed the creation of a vice chairman post at Pão de Açúcar and nominated Ronaldo Iabrudi for the position, the filing said.
