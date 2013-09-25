FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX confirms $12 mln interest payment on bond

OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilder controlled by
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, paid on a Friday deadline about
$12 million in interest to holders of the company's bond
maturing in 2015, a spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday. The Rio
de Janeiro-based company faces another payment on the $500
million debt this December.
Prices on the 9.25 percent bond closed at a near-record low
76.5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, on concern sister company
and oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
will run out of cash within weeks and fail to pay OSX for the
use of a vessel. The vessel guarantees the OSX bond. If OGX
defaults on $3.6 billion of debt, OSX creditors might be forced
to seize the vessel to recoup their money.
OGX, also controlled by Batista, a former billionaire whose
fortune has almost been wiped out by a crisis of confidence in
his companies, has denied repeatedly that it plans to
restructure its debt.