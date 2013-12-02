STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil exchange previews changes to Bovespa index

Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa announced its
first preview of modifications to the benchmark Bovespa stock
index for the first four months of 2014 on Monday.
Insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA
, education firm Estácio Participações SA,
homebuilder Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA,
health benefits administrator Qualicorp SA and toll
road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA
were added to the index preview.
Listing the shares in the preview increases the likelihood
that they will be added to the official index for January
through April of 2014.
Shares of online retailer B2W, agribusiness firm
Vanguarda Agro SA and electric utility Cteep
were removed from the index preview, as well as
common shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA
and steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as
Usiminas.