FINNEWS LATAM-Vale to sell $321 mln in bonds for railway building

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
Brazilian mining giant Vale SA asked for permission to sell 750 million reais ($321 million) of notes maturing between 2021 and 2029 to finance railway construction in the Amazon state of Pará, the company said in securities filing late Sunday. The notes will be sold under a so-called infrastructure debt program, which allows companies to issue tax-free securities to finance long-term investment projects.
The company expects to sell the notes with an issue date of Jan. 15, 2014. Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, could sell a further 262.5 million reais if buyers exercise the right to acquire additional and supplemental lots, the filing said. The notes mature in 2021, 2024, 2026 and 2029. Vale hired Bradesco BBI to handle the sale as well as the investment banking units of Banco do Brasil SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.