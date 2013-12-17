版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Demand for Brazil corporate loans falls in November -Serasa

Demand for loans among Brazilian companies fell 6.1 percent in November from the prior month, partly because an increase in borrowing costs throughout the year discouraged them to take on new credit, research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. Compared with the same month a year earlier, companies requested 3.9 percent more loans.

In the first 11 months of the year, demand for corporate lending in Brazil fell 1 percent.
