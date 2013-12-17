FINEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES to lend $1.84 bln for Guarulhos, Brasilia airports

Brazil's state development bank BNDES agreed on Tuesday to lend a combined 4.27 billion reais ($1.84 billion) to the consortia in charge of building and operating two airports in São Paulo and Brasilia, with proceeds being used to refinance maturing debts, according to a statement.

BNDES, the country's largest source of long-term funding for companies, will lend 3.48 billion erais of that total to the group handling the airport of Guarulhos, located in the metropolitan area of São Paulo. The Guarulhos airport is Brazil's busiest. About 797 million reais will go to the group managing the Brasilia airport, the statement added.