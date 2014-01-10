版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 20:49 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Banco de Chile shares drop as stake sale looms

Jan 10 Shares of Banco de Chile fell in opening trade on Friday, the day after the Chilean bank's majority owner said it was seeking to sell the equivalent of up to around $1 billion in stock.

LQ Inversiones Financieras, owned by the wealthy Chilean Luksic family's Quinenco holding group and Citigroup Inc, is seeking to divest up to 6.9 billion shares.

The stock was trading 5.89 percent lower on Friday, outpacing a 0.33 percent fall on the IPSA stock index.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐