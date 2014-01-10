STXNEWS LATAM-Banco de Chile shares drop as stake sale looms

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
Jan 10 Shares of Banco de Chile fell in opening trade on Friday, the day after the Chilean bank's majority owner said it was seeking to sell the equivalent of up to around $1 billion in stock.
LQ Inversiones Financieras, owned by the wealthy Chilean Luksic family's Quinenco holding group and Citigroup Inc, is seeking to divest up to 6.9 billion shares.
The stock was trading 5.89 percent lower on Friday, outpacing a 0.33 percent fall on the IPSA stock index.
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical