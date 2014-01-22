STXNEWS LATAM-Demand for Brazil corporate loans flat in 2013 -Serasa

Total demand for loans among Brazilian companies was unchanged
in 2013 from the prior year as small businesses grew more
prudent in the face of higher interest rates and weaker economic
growth, research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
While credit demand grew 18 percent in the year for large
corporations and 3.8 percent for mid-size companies, small firms
sought out 0.5 percent less in loans, Serasa said.
The data reflects additional caution among small firms,
particularly consumer-facing businesses, which are working to
keep indebtedness under control as concerns rise over economic
growth prospects in Latin America's largest economy.