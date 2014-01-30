版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 00:25 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil 2013 primary aluminum output falls 9.2 pct

Brazil's primary aluminum production fell 9.2 percent to 1.3 million tonnes in 2013, compared with 1.44 million tonnes a year earlier, the Brazilian Aluminum Association said on Thursday. The decline came despite a reduction in Brazilian electricity costs, which eased producers' difficulties but failed to bring operating costs down to a competitive level, the association said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐