STXNEWS LATAM-Fleury's controlling holder in talks to sell stake

Core Participações SA, the controlling shareholder of Fleury SA , is in talks to sell part or all of its stake in the Brazilian medical diagnostics company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Local media, citing sources deal, reported several private-equity firms including KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone Group LP have looked into Fleury. Efforts to reach the companies for comment were unsuccessful.

Fleury rose 0.8 percent to 18.10 reais on Thursday. Shares are down 1.6 percent this year.
