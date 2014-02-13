STXNEWS LATAM-Fleury's controlling holder in talks to sell stake

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
Core Participações SA, the controlling shareholder of Fleury SA , is in talks to sell part or all of its stake in the Brazilian medical diagnostics company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Local media, citing sources deal, reported several private-equity firms including KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone Group LP have looked into Fleury. Efforts to reach the companies for comment were unsuccessful.
Fleury rose 0.8 percent to 18.10 reais on Thursday. Shares are down 1.6 percent this year.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A