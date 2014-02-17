STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand edges up in Jan vs yr ago -Serasa

The long, rough ride ahead for "Made in America"
RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17 Mini motorcycle and go-kart maker Monster Moto made a big bet on U.S. manufacturing by moving assembly to this Louisiana town in 2016 from China.
Total demand for loans among Brazilian companies rose 0.2 percent in January from the same month last year as mid-sized businesses remained more prudent in the face of higher interest rates, a weaker local currency and uncertainty over future economic growth, research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday.
Demand for credit grew 6 percent in January from December, mostly due to two additional working days in the month, Serasa said.
RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17 Mini motorcycle and go-kart maker Monster Moto made a big bet on U.S. manufacturing by moving assembly to this Louisiana town in 2016 from China.
* Antero Resources Midstream Management - adds Baird, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Wells Fargo Securities and Credit Suisse as underwriters to IPO
* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for first quarter 2017 financial results