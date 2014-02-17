版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 17日 星期一 20:50 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand edges up in Jan vs yr ago -Serasa

Total demand for loans among Brazilian companies rose 0.2 percent in January from the same month last year as mid-sized businesses remained more prudent in the face of higher interest rates, a weaker local currency and uncertainty over future economic growth, research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday.

Demand for credit grew 6 percent in January from December, mostly due to two additional working days in the month, Serasa said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐