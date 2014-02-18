STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Renova Energia files for $479 mln share offer

Renova Energia SA is seeking to raise 1.15 billion
reais ($479 million) from investors in a share offering,
according to a securities filing on Tuesday. Shareholders of the
renewable energy producer led by private equity funds
InfraBrasil Fundo de Investimento em Participações and FIP Caixa
Ambiental, will offer an undetermined number of shares in Renova
that could be increased by 15 percent depending on demand for
the issue, the filing said.
The request was filed with Anbima, the group representing
investment banking firms in Brazil, a step prior to filing a
formal request for an offering with Brazil's securities
regulator CVM.
Renova hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to manage
the deal, alongside the investment banking units of Banco
Santander SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the filing said.
No initial public offering or follow-on sale has been filed
with the CVM so far this year, something unheard of since at
least 2004, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Monday, fleet
outsourcing company Ouro Verde Locação e Serviço SA scrapped a
plan to sell shares in an initial public offering.