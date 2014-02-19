版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 22:43 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil credit, debit card activity grew 18 pct in 2013

Credit and debit card transactions in Brazil grew 17.8 percent in 2013 from the year before to 853 billion reais ($355 billion), Abecs, the association representing the sector, said on Wednesday.

The association expects transactions to grow by 17.1 percent in 2014, surpassing 1 trillion reais.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐