STXNEWS LATAM-Microsoft, Espírito Santo set up Brazil fund for start-ups

The venture capital units of Microsoft Corp and
Portugal's Espírito Santo Investment Bank launched a fund to
promote investments in Brazilian start-ups, according to a
statement on Thursday. Other partners in the fund, named as
Brasil Aceleradora de Start-ups FIP, include Qualcomm Inc's
venture capital investment unit, and AgeRio. The fund
expects to raise up to 300 million reais ($127 million) from
investors and focus on research and development in education,
oil and gas, aerospace, sports, farming and environmental
issues, the statement noted.