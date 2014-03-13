版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 03:56 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Microsoft, Espírito Santo set up Brazil fund for start-ups

The venture capital units of Microsoft Corp and Portugal's Espírito Santo Investment Bank launched a fund to promote investments in Brazilian start-ups, according to a statement on Thursday. Other partners in the fund, named as Brasil Aceleradora de Start-ups FIP, include Qualcomm Inc's venture capital investment unit, and AgeRio. The fund expects to raise up to 300 million reais ($127 million) from investors and focus on research and development in education, oil and gas, aerospace, sports, farming and environmental issues, the statement noted.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐