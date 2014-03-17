STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan demand falls in Feb, Serasa says

Demand for consumer credit in Brazil fell 9.6 percent in February from the previous month as higher interest rates and still-high consumer default rates weighed on new borrowing, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Demand for consumer credit rose 1 percent in February from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that the increase was partially attributed to the Carnaval holiday being held in March this year as opposed to February last year.