公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan demand falls in Feb, Serasa says

Demand for consumer credit in Brazil fell 9.6 percent in February from the previous month as higher interest rates and still-high consumer default rates weighed on new borrowing, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Demand for consumer credit rose 1 percent in February from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that the increase was partially attributed to the Carnaval holiday being held in March this year as opposed to February last year.
