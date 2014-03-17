STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan demand falls in Feb, Serasa says

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
Demand for consumer credit in Brazil fell 9.6 percent in February from the previous month as higher interest rates and still-high consumer default rates weighed on new borrowing, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Demand for consumer credit rose 1 percent in February from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that the increase was partially attributed to the Carnaval holiday being held in March this year as opposed to February last year.
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.