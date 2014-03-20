STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil small and mid-size business confidence drops -study

Brazilian small and mid-size businesses are less optimistic
about the second quarter than they were about the first, as
higher interest rates and persistent inflation sap confidence in
economic growth, according to data released by Banco Santander
and local business school Insper on Thursday.
The Brazilian small- and mid-size consumer confidence index
fell to 65.9 points in the second quarter from 69.2 points in
the first period, with confidence down most sharply in the
services sector. It was the fourth straight decline in the
index, Insper and Santander said.