FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Paranapanema may sell debt, hires bank for road show-source

Paranapanema SA hired BB Securities, Bradesco BBI and Deutsche Bank AG to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States, Asia and Europe, said a source with direct knowledge of the transaction. A dollar-denominated bond offering could follow, pending market conditions, said the source, who requested anonymity because the deal is in the works.

Paranapanema owns and operates the only copper smelter in Brazil, and currently produces 94 percent of the nation's cathode output.

Terms of the deal, such as the size of the offering, are not immediately available. (Editing by Diane Craft)