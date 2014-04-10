STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Anatel approves terms of 4G auction; hearing starts May 2

Anatel, the Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog,
approved on Thursday a draft proposal for the auction a rights
to run the 700 megahertz spectrum for fourth-generation (4G)
data services, according to a statement.
The draft plan will be subject to hearings starting May 2
for a 30-day period, the statement said.
An auction for the service is scheduled for August. Phone
carriers in Brazil are already struggling to sustain
profitability in the face of a sluggish economy and heavy
investments to roll out 4G coverage and build out pre-existing
networks ahead of the soccer World Cup in June. The carriers,
Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participações SA
, America Movil SAB de CV and Grupo Oi SA
paid a combined 2.56 billion reais in 2012 for an
initial round of 4G permits. Yet the service will not be ready
for the World Cup.