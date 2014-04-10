STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Anima to buy rival university São Judas

GAEC Educação SA, the Brazilian education group known
as Anima, agreed on Thursday to pay 320 million reais ($145.5
million) in cash to acquire rival university São Judas Tadeo,
helping propel the group's expansion in Latin America's largest
economy.
Anima will pay a first installment of 256 million reais to
be disbursed the day of the deal's settlement, and another of 65
million reais when due diligence is concluded, Anima said in a
securities filing.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval. Itaú BBA advised
Anima on the transaction, while Singular Partners managed the
deal for São Judas.