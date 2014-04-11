STXNEWS LATAM-Petrobras sells 10 pct power plant stake to EDF

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's state-controlled oil company know as Petrobras, agreed on Friday to sell its 10 percent stake in thermal power plant Usina Termelétrica Norte Fluminense to Électricité de France SA for an undisclosed sum. Prior to the deal, the UTE plant was 90 percent-owned by EDF, Petrobras said in a securities filing. The deal is not pending any regulatory approvals.
The deal is part of Petrobras' efforts to sell non-core assets in the next five years.
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.