STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Cielo to launch e-commerce venture

Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA, two
of Brazil's largest commercial lenders, and card payment
processor Cielo SA agreed to create a new payment
settlement system for e-commerce transactions, according to a
securities filing on Wednesday.
The venture, known as Stelo SA, will provide so-called
digital wallet services by which it expects to help consumers
make their on-line purchases using credit and debit cards as
well as prepaid vouchers, the filing said.
Stelo will soon begin testing its platform with 200,000
clients and expects to be operating fully during the second half
of the year, the statement said.
Banco do Brasil and Bradesco are key shareholders in Cielo,
Brazil's largest card payment processor. Both banks have worked
in a series of ventures seeking to tap Brazil's $400 billion
card payment processing industry through their joint investment
holding company Cia Brasileira de Soluções e Serviços SA.