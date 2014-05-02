版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 23:25 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Pavarina re-elected as head of Brazil's investment banking group

The board of Associação Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais, the group representing Brazil's investment-banking and asset management industries, re-elected Denise Pauli Pavarina as president for the 2014-2016 period.

Pavarina is a senior vice president at Banco Bradesco SA .
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐