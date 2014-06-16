STXNEWS LATAM-GP Investments' recent exits add $0.30 to net asset value per share

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
Sunday's sale of a 41 percent stake in BR Towers SA, a Brazilian telecommunications real estate company that operates about 4,300 cellphone towers, and the recent divestiture of a 46 percent stake in truck fleet monitoring company Sascar Participações SA will boost net asset value at buyout firm GP Investments Ltd by 0.67 reais, or $0.30, a share. In a securities filing Monday, GP Investments, the largest Latin American private equity firm, said proceeds from the BR Towers transaction were about $250 million, a gross return of 2.8 times the amount initially invested and an internal rate of return of 67 percent measured in U.S. dollars.
In a statement late on Sunday, American Tower Corp agreed to pay $978 million for all of BR Towers. American Tower will pay in cash and assume debt to win control of the Brazilian company, which will generate about 292 million Reais ($131 million) in annual run-rate revenue.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated