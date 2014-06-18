FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES opens reserve account, paves way for local debt sales

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Brazil's national development bank BNDES on Wednesday opened a reserve account at the nation's central bank, a move that will allow the lender to handle and settle payments and sell debt instruments without the help of other financial institutions. In a statement, BNDES said the migration to the reserve account allowing the bank to join the central bank's SPB clearing and settlement of payments system will take place between June 27 and June 30.
The changes will allow borrowers to make payments directly to BNDES instead of other institutions that would collect proceeds from the bills and transfer the money to the BNDES, the statement said. By joining the SPB, BNDES will also have the ability to raise money in the local fixed-income markets through different instruments such as certificates of deposit and letras financeiras - or a debenture that can only be issued by banks.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.