FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol extends deadline for bond tender plan

BRIEF-GMP Capital Inc posts Q1 adjusted earnings C$0.07/shr
* On April 26, 2017 approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2257 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA extended on Wednesday the deadline for a tender offer to repurchase dollar-denominated bonds due in 2017. A new date was set for July 29, according to a securities filing. So far investors have tendered $87.8 million worth of the notes, or about 42 percent of the outstanding securities, the filing added. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that slowed output in a key Brazilian mine and rising financial expenses.
* Gentherm reports record quarterly revenues and 2017 first quarter results