2014年 7月 17日

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol extends deadline for bond tender plan

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA extended on Wednesday the deadline for a tender offer to repurchase dollar-denominated bonds due in 2017. A new date was set for July 29, according to a securities filing. So far investors have tendered $87.8 million worth of the notes, or about 42 percent of the outstanding securities, the filing added. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
