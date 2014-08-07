STXNEWS LATAM-ADRs of Brazil's Cyrela to be traded on OTCQX

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA, the biggest Brazilian home
builder by market value, will have its American depositary
receipts traded on OTC Markets Group Inc's OTCQX
marketplace, according to a statement on Thursday by the U.S.
over-the-counter exchange.
The shares will trade under the symbol "CYRBY," starting on
Thursday, the exchange said. Cyrela's ADRs were previously
traded in the OTC Pink marketplace. With the listing, Cyrela
will be the 11th Brazilian company traded on the exchange.
Others include Cielo SA, Klabin SA and JBS
SA.
