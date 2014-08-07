版本:
中国
2014年 8月 8日 星期五 02:18 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Claro seeks to become publicly listed company in Brazil

Claro Telecom Participações SA, the Brazilian wireless unit of Mexican telecom America Movil SAB de CV, asked Brazil securities regulator CVM on Thursday for permission to become a publicly listed company.

The move, which is separate from a decision to make an initial public offering, was required by industry regulator Anatel, which last week approved plans for Claro to swallow up America Movil's long-distance, Internet broadband and pay TV operations in Brazil. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
