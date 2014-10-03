STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Santo Antonio says cash injection averts default

BRIEF-Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance
* Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos
Santo Antônio Energia, the consortium in charge of operating Brazil's fourth-largest energy producer, obtained on Friday a capital injection from its owner to settle a payment with the country's power industry clearinghouse CCEE. In a securities filing, the board of Santo Antônio summoned a shareholders' meeting to discuss a capital increase worth 1.59 billion reais ($647 million). Proceeds from the deal will help pay the debt with the CCEE and liabilities with the group that is building the project, the filing added.
For weeks, local media reported the difficulties facing Santo Antônio as project cost overheads and volatile spot electricity prices weighed down the company's finances.
Madeira Energia SA, Santo Antônio's only shareholder, is comprised of state-run Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA, a private-equity fund vehicle controlled by state-run lender caixa Econômica Federal, Odebrecht Energia do Brasil, Andrade Gutierrez SA and Cemig Geração e Transmissão.
($1 = 2.4573 Brazilian reais)
* Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Noodles & Co says on April 18, 2017, Victor R. Heutz was terminated as chief operations officer of co effective immediately - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNuE1x) Further company coverage: