Mexico's IPC index .MXX edges down 0.06 percent to 35,708, finding support at its 50-day simple moving average. Data showed U.S. consumer spending in June fell for the first time in nearly two years, boding poorly for Mexican exports. Shares in top U.S. cement supplier Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) fall 0.87 percent while auto parts, plastics and cold meats maker Alfa (ALFAA.MX) loses 0.75 percent.