STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Copersucar pulls request to list shares

Copersucar, Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol trader, on Tuesday pulled a request with Brazilian regulators to list shares on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. The company on July 19 had delayed the transaction, citing uncertain market conditions, a source told Reuters.

Under Brazilian law, companies can resume listing plans within 60 days if basic terms of the deals are not modified. The cancellation of Copersucar's initial public offering is the latest in a series of setbacks for Brazilian companies, which have seen their share offerings either priced below expectations or suspended amid worries that Latin America's biggest economy is showing signs of a bubble.

