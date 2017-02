Mexico's IPC index .MXX falls 0.68 percent to 34,581 points. The index fell to its lowest since October 2010 in opening trade but bounced off the low. Fears of slowing U.S. growth spurred the IPC's biggest drop in more than a year in the previous session as it fell through important support levels. Traders said stop-loss orders were being triggered. Local stocks could see a steeper correction if stocks in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, keep falling. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net