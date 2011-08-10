STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks end up on investor buys post-plunge

Chile stocks closed sharply firmer as investors bought shares perceived as good value after prices plummeted with global markets in recent sessions on fears of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis and a world economic slowdown. [ID:nN1E7791D8]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed 2.47 percent firmer, with industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN gaining 5.49 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rising 2.64 percent.

The index has bounced back after breaking its 4,000-point level on Monday, when it posted its sharpest single-day fall in 13 years. alexis.krell@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4254