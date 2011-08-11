STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil ministry approves LAN-TAM merger-filing

The antitrust unit of Brazil's finance ministry on Thursday recommended the approval of a plan by Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN to buy rival Brazilian rival TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA, saying the deal will not harm competition in the country's civil aviation market.

The ruling is the first of three antitrust decisions in Brazil for the transaction, which was announced a year ago. The other agencies that may pronounce in coming months are the Justice Ministry's antitrust unit and the country's antitrust council Cade. The deal is facing hurdles in Chile, where the tie-up is also under discussion.