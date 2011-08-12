STXNEWS LATAM-Mexico stocks pare gains on weak US sentiment

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX pares gains after a report showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest level since 1980. The IPC is up 0.32 percent following earlier gains after data showed U.S. retail sales for July recorded their biggest gain since March, easing concerns that a U.S. slowdown will hit demand for Mexican exports. [ID:nN1E77B08W] The IPC is on track to post a flat week after bouncing back from a slump to its lowest level since late August 2010 on Monday.