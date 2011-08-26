STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa to launch new platform Monday

BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, on
Monday will start implementing a new multi-asset trading
platform that will integrate all prior platforms into one,
Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Thursday.
The process will be implemented gradually, he noted, adding
that the new Puma platform will allow traders to buy and sell
commodities, foreign currency and other financial assets
through a single system.
The exchange has been spending heavily on the plan over the
past year, in a bid to attract more clients. Pinto made the
comments at the exchange's biannual seminar on derivatives.
