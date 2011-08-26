STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa to launch new platform Monday

BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, on Monday will start implementing a new multi-asset trading platform that will integrate all prior platforms into one, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Thursday.

The process will be implemented gradually, he noted, adding that the new Puma platform will allow traders to buy and sell commodities, foreign currency and other financial assets through a single system.

The exchange has been spending heavily on the plan over the past year, in a bid to attract more clients. Pinto made the comments at the exchange's biannual seminar on derivatives.

