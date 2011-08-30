STXNEWS LATAM-Mexico stocks dip after big rally

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 0.20 percent, pulling back after a big rally as concerns of Europe's debt crisis weighed on riskier assets. In the previous session, the index saw its third-best single-day gain this year.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.