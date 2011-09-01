STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse sees Brazil rate at 8.5 pct in Jan

In light of the Brazilian central bank's surprise 50 basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, Credit Suisse analysts led by Nilson Teixeira expect the bank's benchmark rate to fall to 8.5 percent by January 2012 from 12 percent now.

The analysts said in a report on Thursday that the new policy outlook was highly uncertain, but they expected the bank to proceed with a 1.5 percentage point cut in October and November and another 50 basis point decrease in January.

