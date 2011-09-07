STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks up sharply with world bourse rally

Chile stocks closed sharply firmer, joining a global bourse rally as a court ruling backed the German government's efforts to bail out the crisis-racked euro zone. For details, see [ID:nN1E786170]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed a preliminary 2.49 percent firmer, boosted by shares in industrial conglomerate and bourse heavyweight COPEC COP.SN, which ended 4.0 percent stronger, and shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), which ended 3.02 percent stronger. Regional airline LAN's LAN.SN(LFL.N) shares gained 2.18 percent,