公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 3日 星期一 21:52 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks down as Greek default weighs

Mexican stocks fell 0.27 percent to 33,413 points after ending the worst quarter since 2008 and with fears of a Greek default resurfacing. The IPC index .MXX dropped 0.8 percent to 33,321 points earlier in the session. Reuters Messaging: rachel.uranga.reuters.com@reuters.net

