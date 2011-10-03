版本:
中国
2011年 10月 3日 星期一 22:08 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Dollar debts to hurt Marfrig, Hypermarcas net -RJ

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Alimentos SA (MRFG3.SA) and consumer goods maker Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) could see net losses in the third quarter due to significant unhedged debts in dollars, according to analysts at Raymond James.

Analysts led by Daniela Bretthauer, head of equity research for Raymond James in Latin America, wrote in a client note that Multiplus (MPLU3.SA), airline TAM's loyalty program, would be a winner, given two-thirds of revenues are linked to the dollar. Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

