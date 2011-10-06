版本:
中国
2011年 10月 6日 星期四 20:52 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks up, gaining with global bourses

Chilean stocks are trading firmer, bouncing back after they closed at their lowest level in nearly two years on Tuesday, as they tracked world stocks firmer on euro zone debt hopes.

For more, see [ID:nL5E7L60PU]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading 1.7 percent stronger, further boosted by shares in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which were up 5.57 percent, extending Wednesday's rebound after a sharp slide in recent sessions. ( Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net)

