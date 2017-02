Mexico's IPC index .MXX rises 0.71 percent to 33,238 points, supported by a pledge from Germany and France to unveil a new plan by the end of the month to ease the euro zone debt crisis. Miner Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) up 2.11 percent and broadcaster Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) adds 1.27 percent. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net