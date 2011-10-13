版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 13日 星期四

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks slip after rally

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX falls 0.31 percent to 34,363 points after soft trade data out of China reflected slowing global growth. Mexican stocks touched a three-week high in the last session. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net

