STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks slip after rally

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX falls 0.31 percent to 34,363 points after soft trade data out of China reflected slowing global growth. Mexican stocks touched a three-week high in the last session. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: