Barclays Capital analysts picked Telefonica Brasil ( VIVT4.SA ) as their top stock among Latin American telecoms, starting coverage on the company and rival Brazilian carrier TIM Participacoes ( TIMP3.SA ) with an "overweight" rating. In a note to clients on Thursday, analyst Vera Rossi pointed to the companies' low debt loads, growth prospects for wireless data and limited regulatory risk compared to peers in Mexico.

Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net