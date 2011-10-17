版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks down as euro zone hopes dim

Mexican IPC stock index .MXX fall 0.69 percent to 34,607 points as concerns resurfaced about policymakers ability to reign in the euro zone debt crisis. A German finance minister said on Monday regional leaders would not have a solution in time for an upcoming European summit that investors had been eyeing. Reuters Messaging: rachel.uranga.reuters.com@reuters.net

