STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks up, eyeing euro zone deal next week

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
Brazilian stocks are rising in early trading on Thursday as investors look toward a possible solution to the euro zone debt crisis. A comprehensive solution is expected no later than next Wednesday, according to a communique released on Thursday by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. [ID:nL5E7LK5QI]
Among stocks up in Sao Paulo are shares of oil company OGX (OGXP3.SA), controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP is up 1.15 percent to 54,632.34 shortly after opening.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.