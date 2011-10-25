STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks end off on euro zone fears

Chile stocks have closed lower, tracking global bourses that fell after the cancellation of a meeting of European finance ministers raised doubts that an upcoming summit will result in a clear plan to rein in Europe's debt crisis.

The local index has also been pulled down by profit-taking a day after it closed 1.7 percent stronger.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA has ended a preliminary 1.39 percent off, hurt by shares in regional shipper Vapores VAP.SN, which closed 4.68 percent lower.