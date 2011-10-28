版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 21:49 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks up after big rally

Mexico's stocks rose 0.53 percent to 36,921 points after surging to a four-month high in the last session propelled by an agreement struck to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell earlier in the session by as much as 1 percent.

Reuters Messaging: rachel.uranga.reuters.com@reuters.net

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐