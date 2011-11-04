STXNEWS LATAM-Mexico's IPC slips on U.S. data

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX edges down as a mixed report from the U.S. labor market kept investors already nervous about the outcome of the soverign debt crisis in Europe on edge.

Mexican stocks slip 0.29 percent to 36,471 points after a sharp rally in the previous session driven by euphoria over Greece's backing down from a referendum on its bailout package. The index is on track to fall this week for the first time in a month.