STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks slip on European concern

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX falls as Italy and Greece rushed to form technocratic governments in an effort to stem the euro zone debt crisis and new data showed a looming recession in Europe. The IPC index .MXX declined 0.50 percent to 37,369.82 points after gaining sharply in the last session to a seven-month high. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.
* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement