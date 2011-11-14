版本:
中国
2011年 11月 14日

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks slip on European concern

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX falls as Italy and Greece rushed to form technocratic governments in an effort to stem the euro zone debt crisis and new data showed a looming recession in Europe. The IPC index .MXX declined 0.50 percent to 37,369.82 points after gaining sharply in the last session to a seven-month high. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net

